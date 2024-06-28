A teenager is in hospital after police say he was attacked with a knife in Bristol city centre.

A 999 call was made to Avon and Somerset Police at around 7.40pm on 27 June about an incident near the junction of The Horsefair.

A boy, 13, was taken to hospital with injuries and he is currently in a stable condition. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Police are investigating the assault and trying to trace the suspect, believed to have been part of a small group of people who fled the scene.

Detective Chief Inspector Ben Lavender said: “An investigation is well underway to identify the suspects and our enquiries will continue at pace today.

“We’ll be keeping the boy’s family updated on our progress and will give them any support they need.

“We’d appeal to anyone who saw what happened, or anyone with mobile phone/dashcam/doorbell footage which could help, to call 101 and give the call handler the reference 5224167149.”