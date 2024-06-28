Play Brightcove video

A new scheme is helping women feel confident during their period at Glastonbury Festival by providing them with sanitary products.

WaterAid has teamed up with the CIC Hey Girls to offer festivalgoers free pads, tampons and somewhere to wash menstrual cups at Worthy Farm.

The supplies can be found in any of the women's urinals on-site, including those beside the Pyramid Stage and Stone Circle.

Georgie Nicholson, the partnership manager for Hey Girls, said: "There's not just one tampon or one pad.

"If they're here at the festival and they haven't realised they've come on their period or they haven't got the money to buy enough products to get through the festival, they can come here and pick up what they want.

"They can then go on and enjoy the festival and feel confident in their period journey."

The urinals make it much quicker for women to go to the loo.

The Peequal women's urinals were designed by a duo from Bristol who say they were fed up queuing for toilets at festivals.

They recognised that men were in and out much quicker - due to having urinals.

More than 700 WaterAid volunteers are on site to help keep things running smoothly.

Lara Sherwood said: "It's just like a wild wee, but at Glastonbury."

Kate Whittaker said: "Women spend so much time queuing for a loo, that actually we can get them in so much faster."

Gemma Bhakta added: "It's a safe space. It's this welcoming little bubble with other women of all shapes and sizes."