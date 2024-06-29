Glastonbury 2024: Coldplay set to become first act to headline five times

Coldplay are set to make history tonight as the first act to headline Glastonbury Festival five times.

The Saturday performance marks the British band’s first Pyramid Stage appearance since 2016, and it will see them overtake The Cure, who have headlined the slot four times.

No other act has headlined the festival as many times as the band who first topped the bill in 2002, four years after making their Glastonbury debut.

Frontman Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, drummer Will Champion and bassist Guy Berryman will follow pop superstar Dua Lipa, who headlined the festival on Friday with a string of hits, impressive choreography and several outfit changes.

