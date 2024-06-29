Glastonbury 2024: The best of Saturday in pictures

The second day of music has begun at Glastonbury Festival 2024 and hundreds of thousands of people are gearing up for a huge night of music.

Coldplay are set to become the first act to headline Glastonbury Festival five times when they take to the Pyramid Stage later.

US singer Cyndi Lauper performed on the Pyramid Stage earlier, opening the set with her 1980s track The Goonies 'R' Good Enough while dealing with mic issues.

But the technical problems appeared to improve as she performed her biggest hits Time After Time, Money Changes Everything, True Colours and I Drove All Night.

The 71-year-old told the crowd that she was "glad to be playing here at Glastonbury" and wished them a "happy Pride for those celebrating.

Here you will find the Saturday lineup and set times on the festival's main stages.

Here are some of the best pictures from Day Four on Worthy Farm

Cyndi Lauper took some time out from singing to play the recorder. Credit: PA

Thousands of people turned out to watch US singer Cyndi Lauper, who is set for what is "billed" as a farewell tour in the UK next year. Credit: PA

Cyndi Lauper called for women's reproductive rights to be respected during her set at Glastonbury Festival. Credit: PA

A festival-goer donned a Coldplay Pyramid Stage hat ahead of the band's performance. Credit: PA

A young member of Saturday's crowd watching Femi Kuti performing on the Pyramid Stage. Credit: PA Images