Glastonbury Festival 2024: Saturday line-up, stage times and schedule

Hundreds of artists will be performing at Glastonbury 2024 today, as the second day of music gets underway at the world-famous festival.

Coldplay will be taking to the Pyramid Stage from 10pm until 11.45pm on Saturday 29 June, with country pop superstar Shania Twain, Eric Prydz and American singer SZA also among the major acts to perform over the weekend.

Coldplay are set to become the first act to headline Glastonbury Festival five times.

The Saturday performance marks the British band’s first Pyramid Stage appearance since 2016, and it will see them overtake The Cure, who have headlined the slot four times.

Coldplay performed at Glastonbury in 2021. Credit: PA Images

Over on the Other Stage, Bloc Party, Camilla Cabello and The Streets will perform before Disclosure takes the top slot.

Here's the line-up for the biggest stages on Saturday at Glastonbury Festival 2024.

Pyramid Stage

COLDPLAY - 21:45-2:.45

LITTLE SIMZ - 19:45-20:45

MICHAEL KIWANUKA - 17:45-18:45

KEANE - 16:00-17:00

CYNDI LAUPER - 14:30-15:30

AYRA STARR - 13:15-14:00

FEMI KUTI - 12:00-12:45

Other Stage

DISCLOSURE - 22:30-23:45

THE STREETS - 20:30-21:30

CAMILLA CABELLO - 18:45-19:45

BLOC PARTY - 17:15-18:15

THE LAST DINNER PARTY - 15:45-16:45

TEMS - 14:15-15:15

THE STAVES - 13:00-13:45

JAMIE WEBSTER - 11:45-12:30

West Holts Stage

JESSIE WARE - 22:15-23:45

MASEGO - 20:30-21:30

BLACK PUMAS - 19:00-20:00

NITIN SAWHNEY - 17:30-18:30

CORINNE BAILEY RAE - 16:00-17:00

ALOGTE OHO & HIS SOUNDS OF JOY - 14:30-15:30

THE SKATALITES - 13:00-14:00

47SOUL - 11:30-12:30

Woodsies

GOSSIP - 22:30-23:45

SLEAFORD MODS - 21:00-22:00

YARD ACT - 19:30-20:30

TBA - 18:00-19:00

FAT WHITE FAMILY - 16:30-17:30

SOCCER MOMMY - 15:15-16:00

MANNEQUIN PUSSY - 14:00-14:45

HIGH VIS - 12:45-13:30

KNEECAP - 11:30-12:15

The Park Stage

PEGGY GOU - 23:30-00:15

ORBITAL - 21:15-22:15

THE BREEDERS - 19:30-20:30

LANKUM - 18:00-19:00

AROOJ AFTAB - 16:30 - 17:30

OTOBOKE BEAVER - 15:15 - 16:00

BAR ITALIA - 14:00 - 14:45

KARA JACKSON - 12:45 - 13:30

JOHNNY FLYNN - 11:10 - 12:10

Acoustic Stage

OCEAN COLOUR SCENE - 21:30 - 22:45

RALPH MCTELL - 20:00 - 21:00

RUSSELL CROWE'S INDOOR GARDEN PARTY - 18:30 - 19:30

THE MANFREDS FEATURING PAUL JONES & MIKE D’ABO - 17:00 - 18:00

ALBERT LEE - 16:00 - 16:40

FUN LOVIN’ CRIME WRITERS WITH MARK BILLINGHAM, CHRIS BROOKMYRE, DOUG JOHNSTONE, VAL MCDERMID, STUART NEVILLE & LUCA VESTE - 15:00 - 15:40

PAUL CASEY - 14:00 - 14:40

JESSIE REID 13:00 - 13:40

RYAN MCMULLAN 12:10 - 12:40

JADA STAR 11:30 - 12:00

Avalon Stage

NEW MODEL ARMY - 23:10 - 00:20

NEWTON FAULKNER - 21:40 - 22:40

SHAZNAY LEWIS - 20:10 - 21:10

BC CAMPLIGHT - 18:40 - 19:40

FLYTE - 17:10 - 18:10

LUCY SPRAGGAN - 15:40 - 16:40

CUT CAPERS - 14:15 - 15:10

ELLES BAILEY - 12:50 - 13:45

OLD TIME SAILORS - 11:30 - 12:20

Left Field

BILLY NOMATES - 21:00 - 22:00

ENGLISH TEACHER - 19:50 - 20:30

LOUIS DUNFORD - 18:40 - 19:20

CALUM BOWIE - 17:35 - 18:10

47SOUL - 16:30 - 17:05

RADICAL ROUND UP: BILLY BRAGG, HANK WANGFORD, TAMZENE - 15:00 - 16:00

DEBATES: ELECTION 2024: A CHANGE IS GONNA COME WITH DANNY SRISKANDARAJAH, FRANCES FOLEY, TRACY BRABIN, STEPHEN BUSH, JOHN HARRIS - 13:30 - 14:30

DEBATES: POST OFFICE SCANDAL: REIMAGINING JUSTICE WITH CHRISTOPHER HEAD FORMER POSTMASTER, KATE OSBORNE MP, KOJO KORAM, WHY ME? MINNIE RAHMAN -12:00 - 13:00

Arcadia

ERIC PRYDZ - 02:00 - 03:00

HOT CHIP (DJ SET) - 00:45 - 02:00

JOY (ANONYMOUS) B2B SALUTE - 23:45 - 00:45

ARCADIA AND THE WHADJUK NOONGAR - WARRALOO CEREMONY - 23:35 - 23:45

BARRY CANT SWIM - 22:35 - 23:35

SHYGIRL PRESENTS CLUB SHY - 21:45 - 22:30

SARAH STORY - 21:00 - 21:45

For the line-up for smaller stages and late-night acts go to Glastonbury Festival's website.

