A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a stabbing in Devizes town centre.

Officers were called to the Estcourt Street area shortly after 12.30pm on Saturday 29 June following reports of a disorder.

One man in his 20s was flown to Southmead Hospital in Bristol by air ambulance and is in a stable condition.

A man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, possession of a bladed article and assault on an emergency worker. He is currently in custody at Melksham Police Station.

Detective Inspector Gareth Kitchener from Wiltshire Police said: "Whilst enquiries are ongoing to establish the exact location of this incident, we are aware that both the suspect and victim were seen running within the location near to Kwik-Fit and onto Sidmouth Street immediately after.

"We received multiple calls from members of the public in relation to the incident and would urge any further witnesses who have not already contacted police to get in touch immediately.

“We understand that this incident will have caused concern within the community, especially given it happened in broad daylight on a Saturday afternoon. We’d like to reassure residents that we have swiftly made one arrest and we do not believe there to be a wider risk to the public at this time.

“We’d like to thank the local community for assisting with our enquiries so far.”