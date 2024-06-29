Tens of thousands celebrate Armed Forces Day on Plymouth Hoe

Play Brightcove video

ITV West Country's Richard Lawrence explores Armed Forces Day on the Hoe

Plymouth has celebrated Armed Forces Day despite councils around the West Country struggling to hold events due to a lack of funding.

Tens of thousands made their way onto the Hoe where a Merlin helicopter took centre stage on Saturday 29 June.

The Deputy Mayor of Plymouth City Council, Councillor Pauline Murphy, was present and said she was delighted that so many families were enjoying a day of military-themed entertainment.

"It means everything to me, I've got to say," Cllr Murphy said.

"My son served in the Royal Marines, my son-in-law served in the army, I've got a grandson in the navy and my granddaughter is starting her training on July 8th.

"The armed forces - if they know they've got the support of the public - they do their job, they know we're all behind them so it's absolutely amazing."

The event is also a chance for charities to highlight their roles, as well as raising some extra funds.

Joanne Brokenshire, from the Royal British Legion, said an increasing share of the money raised by the Poppy Appeal is being used to help support younger military personnel when they leave.

She said: "We're seeing a lot of the younger generation that are leaving the forces, especially those that have been in conflict, are suffering with PTSD and mental health issues. We're seeing a lot of them come through now, so it's just about being there to support them too."

She added there is no criteria for help as everybody is treated on an individual basis.

Plymouth City Council said the event would not have been possible without its key sponsor Babcock International who were there not only to promote their role in helping to develop and build military equipment and vehicles but also to show what careers they have to offer.

The company recently won employer of the year at the British Forces and Business Awards and recognises that its engineering and work helps support the livelihoods of hundreds of contractors across the region.