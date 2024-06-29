Two men have been arrested after a woman was raped in a Bristol skatepark.

Police were called to the M32 Skatepark between Napier Road and Stapleton Road in Eastville to reports that a woman had been attacked at 4:20am on Saturday 29 June.

Officers spoke to the victim before locating two men nearby who were arrested on suspicion of rape.

Both men remain in police custody.

Police are now investigating and the skatepark has been closed by officers while enquiries are taking place.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said: “If you have any information which could help our investigation, please call 101 and quote reference 5224168359.

“If you are a victim of sexual assault or rape, you can self-refer to The Bridge, a Sexual Assault Referral Centre available 24/7, 365 days a year.

"Visit their website or call 0117 342 6999."