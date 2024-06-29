Two men found guilty of 'vicious' murder in Weston-super-Mare

Two men have been found guilty of murdering a man in Weston-super Mare.

Andrew Dymock, 33, of Queens Avenue in Portishead, and Robert White, 37, of no fixed address, attacked 43-year-old Dominic Wilson in the early hours of Monday 27 November last year.

At a trial at Bristol Crown Court, the jury heard Dymock and White had stolen the keys to the flat where Mr Wilson was staying in a robbery earlier that night, alongside two other men.

CCTV then showed the two men using the keys to re-enter the flat where Mr Wilson was staying, where they robbed him.

Dymock and White were in the flat for 74 seconds, during which time they fatally stabbed Mr Wilson in the leg.

Police were initially called by the victim of the earlier robbery and when they took him back to his home, officers found Mr Wilson in a serious condition. Despite the police and paramedics performing CPR, Dominic was pronounced dead at 5.39am.

Officer found the knife in a nearby drain.

Dymock and White were subsequently arrested and charged with robbery along with Kerry Miles, 39, and Zachery Stone, 26, both of Dickenson Road in Weston-super-Mare. All four pleaded guilty to the charges.

Kerry Miles and Zachery Stone pleaded guilty to robbery. Credit: Avon & Somerset Police

Dymock and White were additionally charged with murder and were found guilty at Bristol Crown Court yesterday (28 June).

They have been remanded in custody ahead of sentencing on Thursday 4 July.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Simon Dewfall said: "This was a callous and vicious attack and very sadly led to Dominic losing his life at far too young an age.

"Our thoughts remain fully with his family, who continue to be supported by a specialist family liaison officer, as they continue to process this awful incident.

"This has been a complex investigation and I'd like to thank everyone involved in making sure we were able to bring those responsible for Dominic's death to justice."