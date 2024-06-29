Play Brightcove video

Sarah Dale tells ITV News why Glastonbury Festival is so special for her

A Glastonbury Festival volunteer says memories of the festival have carried her through her cancer journey.

Sarah Dale, who volunteers with Oxfam, discovered she had breast cancer in May 2017, just five months after being told she was 'too young' to have the disease.

She said it was a "complete shock" when she received the news, but she was determined to still make Glastonbury Festival that year.

Sarah told ITV News West Country: "I had about 100 appointments in a year. Anyone will tell you that the first few months of cancer are really really difficult, when there's so much uncertainty.

Festivalgoers at Ed Sheeran's performance during Glastonbury 2017. Credit: PA Images

"My diagnosis was about three weeks before I was due to come to Glastonbury as a volunteer.

"To me it was really important that I got to go. I was going to be starting chemotherapy a week later.

"The memories of the festival, which was amazing, just kind of carried me through my treatment and chemotherapy."

Sarah said making that Glastonbury trip in 2017, and the years that followed, has been a "validating and life-affirming experience."

Festival-goers walking under a sign saying ‘Vote Out to Help Out’ at Glastonbury 2024 Credit: Yui Mok/PA

She added: "Glastonbury literally showed me there is life after cancer.

"It's just such a joyful place. People come together as a community for five or six days a year.

"For me Glastonbury is a huge milestone in the year", she said.

"I guess people with cancer would say birthdays, Christmas, the start of spring are really important, it's a huge celebration to see another one- that's Glastonbury for me."

During Glastonbury 2022, Sarah left midway through for a scan, where she discovered she was in remission.

She said: "Glastonbury is also a marker of my first clear scan now too, so even more special."

Since her diagnosis, Sarah had a baby girl, who she hopes will feel the joy of Glastonbury in the years to come.

Sarah added: "My daughter is two and a half now. She's going to come in on Sunday this year- Glastonbury is such a great place for kids too.

"I'm really hoping I'm around long enough to see her volunteer for Oxfam one day.

"Even though I have an incurable diagnosis on paper, treatments are getting better.

"I think it's just phenomenal that I can still make it to Glastonbury and be such a part of the festival."