Anonymous graffiti artist Banksy has confirmed he is the creator of an inflatable raft which appeared during a performance at Glastonbury Festival 2024.

The street artist uploaded a video to his Instagram on Sunday 30 June, showing the boat crowd-surfing across festivalgoers during a set at Worthy Farm.

The boat, holding dummy migrants, appeared during a headline set by the Bristol-based rock band Idles on the Other stage, on the evening of Friday 28 June.

Many of those enjoying the music believed the artwork to be a part of the performance, with it's message tying in with Idles' lyrics about immigration, criticism of rightwing governance and calls for empathy.

The raft was launched during the song Danny Nedelko, which opens with the lyrics: "My blood brother is an immigrant, a beautiful immigrant."

Banksy confirmed the installation was his work in an Instagram post.

Before the artist confirmed it was his piece of work, there had been widespread speculation that Banksy was responsbible for the installation.

Idles reportedly said they were unaware of the artist's stunt until after their set.

The elusive artist normally confirms his work on his website and social media, and on the final day of the festival, he posted a video of the artwork on Instagram with no caption.

It is thought the boat was designed to start a conversation around the small boats carrying migrants arriving on Southern England's shores and the language that has been used by politicians to describe these.

Artworks by Banksy have made several appearances at Glastonbury Festival over the years.

In 2019, the artist revealed he designed the Union Jack flag emblazoned stab-proof vest worn by Stormzy during his headline slot on the Pyramid Stage, and in 2014 he took control of a livestock transportation van that drove around the site with cuddly toys in it.

