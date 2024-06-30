Emily Eavis ‘already in talks’ with acts for Glastonbury Festival 2025

Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis has said she is “already in talks with some acts” for next year’s festival.

The last day of the Somerset festival will see a headline performance from R&B act SZA, with Canadian pop star Shania Twain filling the coveted Legends slot.

Speaking to the Glastonbury Free Press, the festival’s resident newspaper, Eavis said: “We’re taking a fallow year in 2026 to give the land a rest, and the festival before a fallow year is always a fun one to plan because you almost have to fit two years into one.

"We’re already in talks with some acts for it. It’s exciting", she added.

Emily Eavis opened the gates on the first day of the Glastonbury Festival Credit: Yui Mok/PA

Eavis also said Twain, 58, has “really embraced” the spirit of the festival.

“I think that’s part of the reason the anticipation for her show is so wild”, she added.

The Man! I Feel Like A Woman! singer will make her debut on the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm in the afternoon.

Eavis also hailed the festival as a place where we can all “come together and find our common ground” and added that it “restores your faith in humanity”.

American soul singer SZA will close out this year’s festival when she performs her headline slot at 9.30pm.

The crowd watching Coldplay performing on the Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury Festival. Credit: PA Images

The 34-year-old, whose real name is Solana Rowe and is known for songs including PSA, Snooze, All The Stars and Shirt, is one of two female headliners at the event this year alongside Dua Lipa, who filled the Friday night headline slot.

Coldplay made history when performing on the Pyramid Stage last night, as the only band to have headlined the festival five times.

They thrilled audiences with hits including Yellow, Clocks, The Scientist and Higher Power, and closed out the night with their new single feelslikeimfallinginlove, from their upcoming album Moon Music, which is set to be released on 4 October.