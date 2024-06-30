The third and final day of Glastonbury 2024 has begun and the hundreds of thousands of festivalgoers will be turning out for their favourite acts today.

Among them are huge stars taking to the world-famous Pyramid Stage, including headline act SZA and Canadian singer-songwriter Shania Twain, who has taken the legends slot.

Singer Dua Lipa performed hit after hit on Friday night during her headline slot, describing it as a "dream come true" as she dazzled crowds with her best-known songs, impressive choreography and a number of outfit changes.

US musician SZA will close the Pyramid Stage tonight. Credit: AP

Coldplay have also made history with their headline performance on Saturday night, becoming the first act to headline Glastonbury Festival five times.

Here's the lineup and set times for some of the festival's main stages on Sunday:

Pyramid Stage

SZA: 21:30 – 23:15

Burna Boy: 19:30 – 20:30

Janelle Monae: 17:45 – 18:45

Shania Twain: 15:45 – 17:00

Paloma Faith: 13:45 – 14:45

Seasick Steve: 12:30 – 13:15

Interlinked - Birmingham Royal Ballet: 11:30 – 12:00

Music fans blow bubbles as they watch fetstival acts on the pyramid stage at Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm on Friday. Credit: PA Images

Other Stage

The National: 21:45 – 23:15

Two Door Cinema Club: 19:45 – 20:45

Avril Lavigne: 18:00 – 19:00

Nothing But Thieves: 16:30 – 17:30

James: 15:00 -16:00

Soft Play: 13:45 - 14:30

Rachel Chinouriri: 12:30 - 13:15

The Zutons: 11:15 - 12:00

West Holts Stage

Justice: 22:00 – 23:15

Nia Archives: 20:00 – 21:00

Brittany Howard: 18:30 – 19:30

Jordan Rakei: 17:00 – 18:00

Steel Pulse: 15:30 – 16:30

Balming Tiger: 14:00 – 15:00

Jalen Ngonda: 12:30 – 13:30

Matthew Halsall: 11:00 – 12:00

Woodsies

James Blake: 21:30 – 22:45

Romy: 20:00 – 21:00

Kim Gordon: 18:30 – 19:30

Alvvays: 17:00 – 18:00

Blondshell: 15:30 – 16:30

Newdad: 14:00 – 15:00

The Ks: 12:30 – 13:30

Jayahadadream: 11:15 – 12:00

The Park Stage

London Grammar: 21:15 – 22:30

Ghetts: 19:30 – 20:30

Mount Kimbie: 18:00 – 19:00

Baxter Dury: 16:30 – 17:30

Mdou Moctar: 15:15 – 16:00

Psychedelic Porn Crumpets: 14:00 – 14:45

Lime Garden: 12:45 – 13:30

Problem Patterns: 11:30 – 12:10

Acoustic Stage

Gipsy Kings Ft Tonino Baliardo: 21:30 - 22:45

Judy Collins: 20:00 - 21:00

London Community Gospel Choir: 18:30 - 19:30

Songwriters Arc: 17:00 - 18:00

Bernard Butler: 15:55 - 16:45

Katya: 15:00 - 15:40

Grace Petrie: 14:00 - 14:40

Nadia Kadek (Etc Finalist): 13:00 - 13:40

Frankie Archer: 12:10 - 12:40

Toby Lee: 11:30 - 12:00

Avalon Stage

The Feeling: 22:50 - 23:50

Caity Baser: 21:20 - 22:20

The Cat Empire: 19:55 - 20:55

Baby Queen: 18:20 - 19:20

The Go! Team: 16:50 - 17:50

The Scratch: 15:25 - 16:20

Toyah & Robert: 13:55 - 14:55

Kingfishr: 12:35 - 13:25

The Ayoub Sisters: 11:30 - 12:10

Arcadia

Andy C Ft. Tonn Piper: 01:30 - 02:30

Hedex with Bou Ft. B Live 247 & Eksman: 00:30 - 01:30

A Little Sound: 23:40 - 00:30

Arcadia / Warraloo Ceremony: 23:30 - 23:40

Mandidextrous with [Ivy]: 22:30 - 23:30

Lens: 21:30 - 22:30

Hospital Showcase: 20:00 - 21:30

The full weekend lineup including more than 2,000 acts, can be viewed via the official Glastonbury website.

