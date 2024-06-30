Glastonbury Festival 2024: Sunday lineup and schedule, including Pyramid Stage and Other Stage
The third and final day of Glastonbury 2024 has begun and the hundreds of thousands of festivalgoers will be turning out for their favourite acts today.
Among them are huge stars taking to the world-famous Pyramid Stage, including headline act SZA and Canadian singer-songwriter Shania Twain, who has taken the legends slot.
Singer Dua Lipa performed hit after hit on Friday night during her headline slot, describing it as a "dream come true" as she dazzled crowds with her best-known songs, impressive choreography and a number of outfit changes.
Coldplay have also made history with their headline performance on Saturday night, becoming the first act to headline Glastonbury Festival five times.
Here's the lineup and set times for some of the festival's main stages on Sunday:
Pyramid Stage
SZA: 21:30 – 23:15
Burna Boy: 19:30 – 20:30
Janelle Monae: 17:45 – 18:45
Shania Twain: 15:45 – 17:00
Paloma Faith: 13:45 – 14:45
Seasick Steve: 12:30 – 13:15
Interlinked - Birmingham Royal Ballet: 11:30 – 12:00
Other Stage
The National: 21:45 – 23:15
Two Door Cinema Club: 19:45 – 20:45
Avril Lavigne: 18:00 – 19:00
Nothing But Thieves: 16:30 – 17:30
James: 15:00 -16:00
Soft Play: 13:45 - 14:30
Rachel Chinouriri: 12:30 - 13:15
The Zutons: 11:15 - 12:00
West Holts Stage
Justice: 22:00 – 23:15
Nia Archives: 20:00 – 21:00
Brittany Howard: 18:30 – 19:30
Jordan Rakei: 17:00 – 18:00
Steel Pulse: 15:30 – 16:30
Balming Tiger: 14:00 – 15:00
Jalen Ngonda: 12:30 – 13:30
Matthew Halsall: 11:00 – 12:00
Woodsies
James Blake: 21:30 – 22:45
Romy: 20:00 – 21:00
Kim Gordon: 18:30 – 19:30
Alvvays: 17:00 – 18:00
Blondshell: 15:30 – 16:30
Newdad: 14:00 – 15:00
The Ks: 12:30 – 13:30
Jayahadadream: 11:15 – 12:00
The Park Stage
London Grammar: 21:15 – 22:30
Ghetts: 19:30 – 20:30
Mount Kimbie: 18:00 – 19:00
Baxter Dury: 16:30 – 17:30
Mdou Moctar: 15:15 – 16:00
Psychedelic Porn Crumpets: 14:00 – 14:45
Lime Garden: 12:45 – 13:30
Problem Patterns: 11:30 – 12:10
Acoustic Stage
Gipsy Kings Ft Tonino Baliardo: 21:30 - 22:45
Judy Collins: 20:00 - 21:00
London Community Gospel Choir: 18:30 - 19:30
Songwriters Arc: 17:00 - 18:00
Bernard Butler: 15:55 - 16:45
Katya: 15:00 - 15:40
Grace Petrie: 14:00 - 14:40
Nadia Kadek (Etc Finalist): 13:00 - 13:40
Frankie Archer: 12:10 - 12:40
Toby Lee: 11:30 - 12:00
Avalon Stage
The Feeling: 22:50 - 23:50
Caity Baser: 21:20 - 22:20
The Cat Empire: 19:55 - 20:55
Baby Queen: 18:20 - 19:20
The Go! Team: 16:50 - 17:50
The Scratch: 15:25 - 16:20
Toyah & Robert: 13:55 - 14:55
Kingfishr: 12:35 - 13:25
The Ayoub Sisters: 11:30 - 12:10
Arcadia
Andy C Ft. Tonn Piper: 01:30 - 02:30
Hedex with Bou Ft. B Live 247 & Eksman: 00:30 - 01:30
A Little Sound: 23:40 - 00:30
Arcadia / Warraloo Ceremony: 23:30 - 23:40
Mandidextrous with [Ivy]: 22:30 - 23:30
Lens: 21:30 - 22:30
Hospital Showcase: 20:00 - 21:30
The full weekend lineup including more than 2,000 acts, can be viewed via the official Glastonbury website.
