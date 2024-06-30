Country singer Shania Twain opened the coveted Legends slot at the Glastonbury Festival with her 1998 hit song That Don’t Impress Me Much.

The 58-year-old entered the stage wearing a black cowboy hat and a pink ruffled outfit, which she then took off revealing a black mini dress with boots and gloves.

Surveying the crowd she said: "I can see a lot of cowboy hats" - an accessory that has become a staple at Twain gigs.

Festivalgoers were treated to songs including Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under, From This Moment On and Man! I Feel Like a Woman! during the Canadian singers set.

Making her debut performance at the festival, Twain revealed that she had been exploring and travelling around the site ahead of her set.

"This really is a city, it's a community," she said. "I do feel the privilege of being here."

She added: "This is a one in a lifetime experience. I really will treasure this forever."

