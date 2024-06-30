American R&B singer SZA has kicked off her headline slot on the Pyramid Stage with hit PSA, as she closes out this year's Glastonbury Festival.

The 34-year-old, whose real name is Solana Rowe, arrived on the stage on an elevating plinth wearing a gold strappy mini-dress paired with cowboy style boots.

The soul singer appeared to face some sound issues as she began her headline set, arriving on the Pyramid stage at Glastonbury 15 minutes late.

With billions of streams under her belt, she is known for songs including PSA, Snooze and All The Stars and Shirt.

She is one of two female headliners at the event this year alongside Dua Lipa, who filled the Friday night headline slot with a string of hits, impressive choreography and several outfit changes.

SZA emerged in a set that looked like a cave covered in stalactites, with dripping water and bugs. Credit: PA

SZA’s Glastonbury headline slot follows on from her Saturday night show at BST Hyde Park after which she posted on Instagram writing: “Thank you for vibing w me Hyde park. See ya tomorrow Glastonbury!!!!”

Her performance follows a jam-packed Sunday line-up on the Pyramid Stage which has seen performances from Paloma Faith, Janelle Monae and Shania Twain in the coveted legend slot.

British rock band Coldplay headlined the Pyramid Stage on Saturday night for the fifth time, cementing their performance in the musical history books of Glastonbury by becoming the first act to headline the festival five times.

More to follow.

SZA - Setlist - Sunday 30 June