Glastonbury Festival 2024: The best of Sunday in pictures

The final day of Glastonbury Festival 2024 is well underway, with anticipation building for American soul singer SZA's headline set.

The 34-year-old, whose real name is Solana Rowe, will close out the festival for another year when she headlines the Pyramid Stage later.

She is one of two female artists headlining the Pyramid Stage, which is a first in the festival's history.

Singer Dua Lipa performed hit after hit on Friday night during her headline slot, dazzling crowds with her impressive choreography and outfit changes.

Coldplay also made history with their headline performance on Saturday night, becoming the first act to headline Glastonbury Festival five times.

Here you will find the Sunday lineup and set times on the festival's main stages.

Here are some of the best pictures from day five on Worthy Farm

Country singer Shania Twain wore a cowboy hat, like many of the fans in the crowd. Credit: PA

Young festivalgoers were in the crowd for Paloma Faith's performance. Credit: PA

Paloma Faith stopped for a quick break during her set on the Pyramid Stage. Credit: PA

Festivalgoers took a quick nap to power them through the final day of the festival. Credit: PA

Dancers from the Birmingham Royal Ballet were first to perform on the Pyramid Stage. Credit: PA

Volunteers were up early clearing up rubbish from the night before. Credit: PA

