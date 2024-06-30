Glastonbury Festival 2024: The best of Sunday in pictures
The final day of Glastonbury Festival 2024 is well underway, with anticipation building for American soul singer SZA's headline set.
The 34-year-old, whose real name is Solana Rowe, will close out the festival for another year when she headlines the Pyramid Stage later.
She is one of two female artists headlining the Pyramid Stage, which is a first in the festival's history.
Singer Dua Lipa performed hit after hit on Friday night during her headline slot, dazzling crowds with her impressive choreography and outfit changes.
Coldplay also made history with their headline performance on Saturday night, becoming the first act to headline Glastonbury Festival five times.
Here you will find the Sunday lineup and set times on the festival's main stages.
Here are some of the best pictures from day five on Worthy Farm
