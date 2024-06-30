American soul singer SZA will close out this year’s Glastonbury Festival when she headlines the Pyramid Stage on Sunday.

The 34-year-old, whose real name is Solána Imani Rowe, i s known for songs including PSA, Snooze.

The star took inspiration from RZA in Wu-Tang Clan for her stage name, which is pronounced "sizza".

She is one of two female headliners at the Worthy Farm event this year alongside Dua Lipa, who filled the Friday night headline slot.

SZA’s Glastonbury headline slot follows on from her Saturday night show at BST Hyde Park after which she posted on Instagram writing: “Thank you for vibing w me Hyde park. SEE YA TOMORROW GLASTONBURY!!!!”.

SZA attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2018 in New York, USA. Credit: PA Images

SZA rose to prominence with early EPs See.SZA.Run and S, which were released in 2011 and 2012 respectively, but fans had to wait five more years for a full-length album in 2017’s Ctrl.

It was the single Kill Bill, from second album SOS, which would fire her to superstardom in 2022, reaching number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and number three on the UK Singles Chart.

Her rapid rise has seen her become the most nominated act at the 2024 Grammys, as she was placed in the running for nine gongs.

British rock band Coldplay headlined the Pyramid Stage on Saturday night for the fifth time, cementing their performance in the musical history books of Glastonbury by becoming the first act to headline the festival five times.

The crowd wearing LED wristbands whilst watching Coldplay performing on the Pyramid Stage, Credit: PA Images

Their performance featured guest appearances from Little Simz, just hours after she made her Pyramid Stage debut, and also included a heartfelt moment with Back To the Future star Michael J. Fox who played the guitar on stage during their song Fix You.

Also on the music bill for Sunday is Canadian country star Shania Twain, who will play the coveted Legends slot, following in the footsteps of singers like Yusuf/Cat Stevens, Diana Ross, Kylie Minogue and Dame Shirley Bassey who have all filled the prestigious slot.

Little Simz made her Pyramid Stage debut at the festival. Credit: PA

Nigerian singer Burna Boy, who previously collaborated with Chris Martin on the song Monsters You Made, performs on the Pyramid Stage on Sunday, as does American singer and rapper Janelle Monae.Singer Paloma Faith, who had to cancel her gig at Southampton’s Guildhall Square on Friday, is also listed as performing on the Pyramid Stage on Sunday.

