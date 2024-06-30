Glastonbury Festival has become a "special place" for nomadic people to meet up and share experiences, a New Traveller has said.

Sarah Grant is among those who come to Worthy Farm every year and spend time at the Atchin Tan area of the Theatre and Circus Field.

Atchin Tan means "stopping place" in Romanes - and the space is dedicated to Gypsy and Traveller Culture.

At a series of talks and discussions during the festival, settled people can ask questions and learn more about travelling people.

But it also gives members of the different travelling communities a chance to get together and share their experiences.

Sarah and John met at Glastonbury Festival Credit: ITV News West Country

This year, before the festival began, horse-drawn travellers were allowed to bring their wagons and horses onto Worthy Farm for the first time in more than 30 years.

Romany Gypsy John Doe said it was "a significant moment recognising this traditional way of life".

He lives in his wagon - or "vardo" in Romanes - full-time, travelling across the South of England and even as far as Appleby Horse Fair in Cumbria.

John met his partner Sarah, who is a New Traveller, at the festival a few years ago.

"We became friends and then last year, it just sort of bloomed," he said.

Sarah lives in Bristol with her daughter Effy, 10. She said that coming to Atchin Tan every year had helped both of them build friendships within the travelling community.

"It's so special, for all our children. They all hang out together and they all spend their time together here and all of us adults spend our time together as well.

"And we get to communicate about what's going on in the country and share experiences."