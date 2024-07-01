This year's Glastonbury Festival was full of memorable moments, including a record-breaking performance by Coldplay, a baby who stole the show at Annie Mac's DJ set and the festival's first ever drone show.

As hundreds of thousands of revellers leave Worthy Farm after a weekend of music, dancing and celebration, here are some of the most memorable moments from this year's Glastonbury...

Coldplay thrilled audiences with old hits and treated crowds to some new music. Credit: PA Images

Coldplay headline Glastonbury for a record-breaking fifth time

Grammy-award winning band Coldplay thrilled audiences with old hits and some new music, as they made history on the Pyramid Stage becoming the first act to headline Glastonbury Festival five times.

The crowd wearing LED wristbands whilst watching Coldplay performing on the Pyramid Stage, Credit: PA Images

Their performance marks their first Pyramid Stage appearance since 2016 and sees them overtake The Cure, who have headlined the slot four times.

Coloured bands, fireworks and confetti lit up the audience in a visual display of colour.

It was the first time Glastonbury Festival hosted a drone show. Credit: PA Images

Glastonbury's first drone show

Worthy Farm's first ever drone show welcomed visitors on Wednesday 27 June.

The display, designed by local company Celestial, was held for festivalgoers standing by the Pyramid Stage.

576 drones flew at heights ranging from 30 metres to 105 metres.

Banksy confirmed the installation was his work in an Instagram post.

Banksy migrant boat launch during Idles set

Anonymous graffiti artist Banksy has confirmed he is the creator of an inflatable raft which appeared during rock band Idles' set.

The street artist uploaded a video to his Instagram on Sunday 30 June, showing the boat crowd-surfing across festivalgoers during a set at Worthy Farm.

It held dummy migrants, its message tying in with Idles' lyrics about immigration, criticism of rightwing governance and calls for empathy.

The raft was launched while the Bristol rock band were performing Danny Nedelko, a 2018 release which opens with the lyrics: "My blood brother is an immigrant, a beautiful immigrant."

Baby steals show at Annie Mac’s set

10-week-old baby Finlay stole the show during Annie Mac's DJ set on Saturday 29 June.

He was met with cheers as he appeared on the big screen multiple times, wearing his striped one-piece pyjamas and ear protectors, on Dad Tom Kay’s shoulders.

“Oh my god, this baby, what a little legend,” Mac said to the crowd of thousands as Finlay appeared again.

Dua Lipa performing on stage during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset Credit: Yui Mok/PA

Dua Lipa describes the 'best night of her life'

Dua Lipa performed hit after hit as she took to the Pyramid Stage on Friday night, performing tracks such as These Walls, Break My Heart, Hallucinate, Electricity, Physical and Don’t Start Now.

The star has described her headline set at Glastonbury as the “best night of my life”.

The 28-year-old opened and closed her Pyramid stage performance with tracks from her third studio album Radical Optimism, kicking off with Training Season and finishing with Houdini, as fireworks shot through the air.