Bob Cruwys talks to Heavitree and Whipton residents about the scheme which caused controversy.

Bollards and planters are being removed in Exeter after people voted against a council trial scheme designed to reduce traffic in residential areas.

Campaigners who fought against the controversial low traffic neighbourhood project were celebrating on Monday 1 July, as work began to take away the control measures.

Devon County Council introduced the Active Streets trial in Heavitree and Whipton in August 2023, to deter rat-running, encourage walking and cycling, and reduce pollution.

Within days of being installed, bollards and signs placed to stop traffic were vandalised.

Some residents continued to campaign and protest against the scheme, and at a review meeting in June this year, councillors agreed that the trial had a 'detrimental effect' and would be abandoned.

On 1 July, protesters have called the removal of traffic control measures a "victory for common sense."Local resident Clive Hutchings told ITV News West Country: "I've always said we've got no problem with the fact we need to reduce some of the journeys but, as I've always said, these journeys, mostly, are necessary, people trying to get around to hospitals, doctors, schools, whatever.

"They are not just going out to have a bimble, they are trying to get somewhere and you cannot stop people doing that."Despite the controversy, many people were in favour of the traffic filters.

Supporters say they are disappointed that, for the time being, the roads are now going back to how they were before, because they have really felt the benefits.Resident Nick Gardner said: "It has made an enormous difference outside our house. You feel safer parking, there is less through traffic, because everyone was using that road as a rat run and it has increased scooting and cycling and walking, people just slowing the pace a little bit so for people that aren't in a huge rush to get from A to B it's been absolutely fantastic."There will now be more discussions and focus groups in the Autumn to try to find a balance between allowing drivers to get where they need to go, while encouraging increased walking and cycling.