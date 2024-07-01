A large fire has broken out at a derelict hotel in Cornwall, with ten fire engines tackling the blaze.

Firefighters were called to Hotel California in Newquay yesterday afternoon (Sunday 30 June) after reports of a large fire.

St Dennis Community Fire Station attended the incident shortly before 4pm and but the building was still confirmed as "well alight" five hours later.

The police is warning people to keep away from the area Credit: St Dennis Community Fire Station

At 11.59pm, Cornwall Fire & Rescue Service said "good progress is being made to extinguish the fire" and reduced the number of fire engines tackling the blaze to six.

In the evening, Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Emergency services are currently dealing with a large fire at disused Hotel California, Newquay.

"Public are requested to stay away from the area whilst the fire is dealt with.

"Cordons in place. Advice for those in vicinity to close windows due to smoke. Log 634 300624."