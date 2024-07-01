Firefighters tackling blaze at derelict Hotel California in Newquay
A large fire has broken out at a derelict hotel in Cornwall, with ten fire engines tackling the blaze.
Firefighters were called to Hotel California in Newquay yesterday afternoon (Sunday 30 June) after reports of a large fire.
St Dennis Community Fire Station attended the incident shortly before 4pm and but the building was still confirmed as "well alight" five hours later.
At 11.59pm, Cornwall Fire & Rescue Service said "good progress is being made to extinguish the fire" and reduced the number of fire engines tackling the blaze to six.
In the evening, Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Emergency services are currently dealing with a large fire at disused Hotel California, Newquay.
"Public are requested to stay away from the area whilst the fire is dealt with.
"Cordons in place. Advice for those in vicinity to close windows due to smoke. Log 634 300624."