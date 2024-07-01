'Glastonbury gets cleaner every year': Meet the Worthy farm litter-pickers

Around 3,000 volunteers are tackling the aftermath of Glastonbury Festival as revellers make their journey home.

The clean-up operation began at around 6am on Monday 1 July after five days of celebration, music and partying.

A pair of high-heeled crocodile skin shoes are among the “strangest” items left behind at the site, volunteers say.

Some TV News those who return year on year are better learning how to dispose of their rubbish, meaning the site becomes increasingly cleaner each year.

Festivalgoers laying in the field in front of the Pyramid Stage at the end of the Glastonbury. Credit: PA Images

Andy Rock, team leader of the Pyramid Stage litter pick, said: "People come down at six o'clock in the morning and some of them have been coming for 15-20 years so they know exactly what to do.

"The recycling gets better, people are using the bins better and people know to take stuff to the bins now.

"Previously there would have been lots of chairs left here- but I think I've spotted about two this morning.

"Most of what's on the floor will be recycled. Glastonbury gets cleaner and cleaner every year."

Friends Bev and Kaz enjoy cleaning together, and say getting up at the crack of dawn provides them with the opportunity to see sights they otherwise wouldn't.

Kaz said: "You tend to see people crawling back to their tents at around 8am, which is quite entertaining.

Litter and rubbish being pickup at the end of the Glastonbury Festival. Credit: PA Images

"This is my fourth year and the difference less single use plastics and glass makes is massive."

"Bev added: "We just love the actual Glastonbury experience and it's actually nice to combine it with something really good.

"The weather was very kind to us this year too- so all in all, fab."

Wearing a hat of things she's found on the floor, volunteer Karen added: "Loads of fun we've had. You get to find lots of treasures, lots of fashion accessories that you can wear."

People had been told that long waits to leave the site are likely between 8am and 5pm.