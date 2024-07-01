The mum of Max Dixon, one of two teenagers stabbed to death in Bristol, has presented a new award in his honour at his football club.

Leanne Ekland described it as ‘an emotional day’ as she went back to her son’s football club in Knowle West and presented the first of what will be an annual trophy in his honour.

The Max Dixon Cup was inaugurated this year and will be presented at the end of each season to the youth team player who most embodied Max’s 'supportive, friendly and encouraging nature', on and off the pitch.

Leanne said she was looking forward to giving out the Max Dixon Cup every year at Park Knowle FC, where her son was the under-16s captain, and added that it meant so much to her that the club had created the trophy in his memory.

Mason Rist and Max Dixon were stabbed to death in Bristol.

Hundreds gathered at an emotional presentation afternoon at the club, in the heart of the Knowle West community, where the cup was awarded for the first time.

Each youth team manager nominated a player from their own team to be considered for the cup, and each nominee was given an award for their nomination.

A panel of judges decided this year’s first recipient, and it was Ryan Hill, who played at centreback alongside Max in Park Knowle’s under 16 team.

Park Knowle chairman Mike Alden said: “It covers everything, it’s not just about football, it’s about the nominee as a person, how they help, how they turn up for training and their whole general attitude. Max was a massive part of the club for a lot of years.”

Max's mum, Leanne, said she was really pleased the first trophy went to one of Max’s team-mates.

“It’s fantastic, it’s nice. It’s nice to watch them grow up as well and it’s really important.

"I’m so glad that someone who Max played with won the award, and I’m looking forward to doing it every year.

Max Dixon with his mother Leanne.

“It was really emotional, but it’s something I can look forward to every year, because I know that he’s always going to be remembered now, and it means so much to me.

"I know it means a lot to the club, and as Max’s mum it means a lot to me as well, because it’s keeping his memory alive,” she added.

Park Knowle’s club leaders, co-ordinated by Mike’s daughter Carly Kingdon, have set up the Max Dixon Foundation to raise money and awareness to fund more bleed kits and to get training on how to use them embedded in youth clubs, sports clubs and schools across the country.

“I’m 100 per cent behind them,” said Leanne. “We’re just trying to raise awareness of bleed kits, because I don’t want Max to be remembered the way that he died, I want something really positive to come out of it.

"If we can put some education into schools about the bleed kits, then we hope something good will come out of it,” she added.