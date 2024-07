Lower Beach in Padstow bathed in early June sunshine Credit: Jack Pourgourides

Godrevy lighthouse and Gwithian beach in Cornwall Credit: Nichola Peters

The broad sandy beaches of Newquay, Cornwall Credit: Beechwood Camel

How do I submit a photo?

Email: You can send your photos by email to westcountryweather@itv.com

Tweet:

@TheKateHaskell or @ITVCharlieP

Instagram:

Tag your photos with #westcountryweather and browse the feed @westcountryweather

Not much rain fell in June, but there were some heavy showers Credit: Debbie Tucker - Exmoor

The grasses catching the breeze in Chillington, Devon Credit: Julia Kelland

The PS Waverley reaching Lundy after a sunny crossing Credit: John Baginski

Godrevy by boat, on a trip from St. Ives, Cornwall Credit: Mark Bawden

Some gorgeous evening light and reflections at Portishead Credit: Colin Tucker

Plenty of people atop Glastonbury Tor for the summer solstice Credit: Mike Jefferies

A bird's eye view of the solstice gatherings on Glastonbury Tor Credit: Rob Bridge

Despite June being a cooler than average month, some heat haze at Berrow Beach, Burnhan-on-Sea Credit: Amanda Baldwin