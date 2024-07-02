A 12-year-old boy is in hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car in Dawlish.

Devon and Cornwall Police were called at around 8.50am to Elm Grove Road outside Dawlish Community College.

The child has been taken to Bristol Children’s Hospital with serious injuries. His family are with him.

Officers are appealing for witnesses following the collision.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a serious road traffic collision in Dawlish on Monday 1 July.

"A number of witnesses are supporting police in their enquiries and an investigation is ongoing.

"Anyone with any relevant information or dash-cam footage which may assist the investigation is asked to contact police via our website here or by calling 101 quoting log 188 of 1 July."