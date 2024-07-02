The brother of Nottingham attack victim Barnaby Webber has spoken of their "cherished" bond, ahead of a fundraising event at their former school.

19-year-old Barnaby from Taunton was stabbed to death by Valdo Calocane in the early hours of 13 June 2023.

Grace O'Malley-Kumar, 19, and Ian Coates, 65, were also killed in the attack.

Valdo Calocane was given an indefinite hospital order for the killings, on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

It was announced on Tuesday 2 July that three Leicestershire Police officers are under investigation over how they dealt with alleged assaults by Valdo Calocane the month before the attacks.

Growing up Barnaby and his younger brother Charlie were "thick as thieves" - Barney was Charlie's hero and he looked up to his strength and sporting talent.

Charlie Webber and his family are hosting a tribute evening at Taunton School on Thursday 4 July, to commemorate him and raise funds for charity.

Speaking to Good Morning Britain, Charlie said: "On Thursday there's going to be an event at mine and Barney's old school, fundraising, getting money for the charity, there's going to be an auction as well - a good evening.

"I played a cricket match at Bishop's Hull just after everything had happened. Me and one of his best mates Ed were batting together and for some crazy reason we ended up with the partnership of 53, which was his (Barnaby's) shirt number at Nottingham.

"At the time I was very confused about what happens after death and very upset, so it was very uplifting for me."

There was one very special car journey between the two brothers, just weeks before Barnaby's death.

Charlie said: "We were leaving Nottingham and were trying to get back to Taunton, and he (Barnaby) somehow ended up getting us into Derby, which is quite impressive.

"I would say that was one of the most important and amazing car journey's I've ever had.

"Obviously I knew him incredibly well as my brother - but that car journey really stuck us together and really summed up how amazing we were together.

"Interests become similar as you get older. You grow up together and you know so much about each other, but we really did glue together as we got older.

"Barney told me 'enjoy everything you do, enjoy the small moments, don't worry about the little things because they don't matter at all.'"

Charlie added that Barnaby's friends have been a massive support to him over the past year, as well as his own.

He said: "Ever since it happened, straight away, they were around me and have been around me since.

"I try to see them all as much as I can, even when they're away at uni. I don't think I would have been able to cope without their support."

Emma Webber, Barnaby and Charlie's mum added: "One of the hardest things I have heard in the last year is that Charlie hates being an only child now.

"It was lovely to see them starting to grow."