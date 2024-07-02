Housing, education and plans to introduce National Service are just some of the issues young people in the West Country have said they are most concerned about this election.

Millions of people will be heading to the polls to vote for their local MP and the next government in just a handful of days time on 4 July.

Among them is likely to be thousands of first time voters - people who have never cast a vote in a general election before, in a large part being too young to vote in previous polls.

Young people are statistically the least likely group to vote, often being the demographic with the lowest turnout at general elections.

So, ITV West Country sat down with 18-year-old first time voters in Exeter and in Yate to find out what issues they are passionate about and what would make them more likely to vote.

Education and engagement with politics

Both groups of 18-year-olds said they believe education - and a lack of political education - is a key reason why their generation is less likely to go to the polls than other voters.

"I don't know much about politics", said Billy, who studies at Exeter College.

"I want to know - but I don't know where to look. So, if someone came in campaigning, I would hear what they want to do, their opinions, straight from them... It would make us a lot more politically minded," he added.

Ruby said: "Just the communication with us, figuring out what we want and how they can help us would really boost everything."

Billy added: "Maybe like campaigning in areas where young people are. Like in Exeter College, if [politicians] came in and campaigned in these areas, people would be able to ask them questions and I feel like it would stand out to us a bit more."

18-year-old Billy studies at Exeter College and wants to see politicians speaking to young people more.

Ruby said she believes the biggest issue for young people this election is that "they don't actually know how to vote".

"I feel like there's not much education on how to do it and it's quite anxiety-inducing, making people not to want in general," she said.

Billy agreed, saying he believes many of his generation lack some "life skills".

"I believe that we should learn how to vote, and what for, and what our principles actually align for", Billy said. "I think it's very important and I think it's lacking at the moment, so I would love to see that."

The group of first time voters in Yate, South Gloucestershire, agreed with their peers in Exeter.

Billy, who attends Cotswolds Edge Sixth Form College said it is "quite infuriating" how many 18-year-olds do not engage with politics.

He said: "People like to bury their head in the sand, because if they don't know what's going on, there's no issues".

18-year-old Billy will be voting for the first time and says he feels infuriated by how many of his peers are apathetic about voting.

They said they believe a big issue is that young people are unsure of where to get information about politics and can end up becoming misinformed or disengaged.

"I think the way that people find information about politics is usually more about politicians making a fool of themselves," said Harry.

Jasrah added: "From what our generation is used to, is that we're so used to social media, almost anything can become a meme or just a joke that we can't take seriously."

"It's quite a trickle down system as well", said Billy. "When you're getting your political knowledge from social media, you're getting it from third parties. Like, it's come from the news, then that gets digested by even more biased places. You are so misinformed if you just get it from social media."

Affordable housing

Unaffordable housing was a key issue raised by both groups of young people.

"To move out at a young age, you have to be move in with at least like five other people, depending on where you want to go," said Billy, in South Gloucestershire.

"Don't get me started", said his friend Harry.

A question about whether they believed they would be able to get onto the property ladder soon was met with scoffs and cries of "no".

"Not any time soon, definitely not", said Poppy. She added: "Probably thirties is like - that's the youngest I can see myself being able to economically fund doing that.

"I don't see myself being able to get a house for ages. I mean, even if you're just trying to rent a place, that is so expensive. And if you're trying to save up to get a house, you can't!"

Poppy is worried about being able to afford to rent or buy a home, and believes it is a big issue for young voters.

Jasrah said: "I put it [that it will take] at least 15 years for me to save up the money to have at least some sort of deposit. But even in 15 years I don't think it will be enough for the prices then. Because for now, the prices are shocking - and it just hurts to look at it."

National Service

An issue that was of particular concern to first time voters in Devon was the policy of national service, which was proposed by the Conservative party in the first weeks of the general election campaign.

All of the students thought the plan was a bad idea, but not everyone disagreed with the principle.

First time voter Ruby believes the Conservatives' plan to introduce National Service will motivate young people to go out and vote.

Saffron said: "I definitely feel like the National Service thing that they're trying to do is not popular at all, in the younger generation. I don't think I've ever heard a good thing about it in my peer group.

But Billy felt like some the proposals could be used as a template for a similar programme for young people.

He said: "I don't agree with the idea of National Service but I do think a system like it, where people in education could get skills, life skills, because I think we're in desperate need of it".

"That affects my generation specifically, which is why it's so important that we vote", said Ruby. "Because if we don't want this to happen, then we need to act now."

The future and political stability

This generation of young voters has seen a time of political instability growing up.

The average 18-year-old in the West Country will have seen three Prime Ministers enter office since they became a teenager in 2019, aged 13.

The UK also voted to leave the EU when many were ten years old, but it is an issue that continue's to play a role in the country's politics.

They will have also grown up during the Covid-19 pandemic, which saw schooling taught remotely and an unprecedented expansion of Government power.

Jaasrah believes social media means many young people don't take politicians seriously - and that those who do 'stunts' are seen as a joke.

Poppy said: "I feel like I don't remember when we've had a Prime Minister for the correct amount of time.

"We've had one for 42 days or however long that was, and then we've had one for a couple of years or so. I don't even remember who was voted in to start with, that's how many times it's changed."

Billy, in South Gloucestershire, added that the constant political whirlwind has given many of his generation "a lot of anxiety because you're very unsure what your future is going to look like".

Both groups also spoke about concerns for their future with those at the college in South Gloucestershire saying they do not feel confident about the result of this election.

"We're not asking the Government to create a utopia", said Mai. "We're just asking them to get people, like the NHS and teachers, the money that they deserve."

The first time voters also told ITV West Country about their desire for more funding for the NHS, improved healthcare for trans people and greater re-integration with the European Union.

But all the 18-years-old emphasised their belief in the importance of the voted and hoped that both them and their friends would cast a ballot on 4 July.

Watch the full interviews on the West Country page on ITVX here.