A large search operation was launched in Plymouth after concerns were raised for the welfare of two swimmers seen in the water.

Police, the coastguard and the RNLI joined the search at around 6pm on Monday 1 July at West Hoe.

Inspector Roger Hocking said: “We are asking members of the public to contact us if they were in the vicinity of ASH Buoy (a green channel marker buoy) near the Waterside / Wet Wok eateries and saw anything that could assist us in our enquiries.

“We are keen to identify the two swimmers and ensure they are safe and well.

"They could very well have returned to shore and would be unaware of the report made in good faith regarding their welfare.

"We have not received any reports of missing people in the area.

“If you are able to provide any information please call us quoting log 699 01/07/24.”