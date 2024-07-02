Play Brightcove video

Watch as ITV News' Max Walsh reports on the moment the doors of We The Curious opened for the first time.

The Bristol science museum We The Curious has reopened for the first time in more than two years after a devastating fire forced it to shut.

School children from Cornwall were among the first to return to the site. They were cheered in by staff who said it was a 'hugely emotional and important' day.

The fire in April 2022 started on solar panels on the roof but led to significant water damage after gallons of water was pumped onto the building.

Chief executive, Donna Speed described the last two years as "bumpy and challenging" but said it was "incredible" to reopen.

She said: "It feels fantastic to be back. We have been closed for two years and two months and we've really missed our visitors. To see people back here is incredible."

It took six months for the building to be fully dried out after the fire before repairs could be carried out including a new roof and solar panels.

The fire was caused by birds dropping rocks onto some of the solar panels which led to a malfunction. The visitor attraction had only been open for ten months following the pandemic when the fire struck.

Donna Speed said: "After covid, which was challenging in itself, it was not that much longer when we had the fire on the roof and all the water damage.

So reinstating the building, navigating a big insurance claim and trying to be there for our visitors has been challenging, but I am so proud of what we have done."

Nicole Briggs, audience director at We The Curious, says it has been an enormous team effort to open.

She said: "It feels really important and really emotional. I think the last two years have been a lesson in how incredible people can be when they come together and support each other. Getting this space working again has been really special."