A teenager has been arrested after a 13-year-old boy was injured with a knife in Bristol city centre.

The victim is in hospital in a stable condition following the incident near Cabot Circus at around 7.40pm on 27 June. His injuries are not expected to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Avon and Somerset Police have now arrested a 13-year-old boy on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm and violent disorder.

The alleged attack happened near the junction of The Horsefair, Hanover Court and Concorde Street.

Inspector Tom Gent said: “We know this incident will have caused upset and concern and we want to reassure our communities that we’re carrying out a full and thorough investigation, with significant progress already being made.

“We’re working closely with our partner agencies to ensure all necessary safeguarding is in place and additional patrols were carried out over the weekend.

“If you have any ongoing worries as a result of what happened, please speak to an officer with your Neighbourhood Policing team.

"If you have information or relevant footage which could help, please contact us."