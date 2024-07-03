Play Brightcove video

Jungle-themed murals have been painted on the ceiling, walls and floors

A hospital's children's ward has been given a £115,000 jungle-themed makeover thanks to a generous donation.

The entrance and corridor of Bramble Ward, at the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital (RD&E), in Exeter, have been completely transformed with jungle-themed murals on the wall, ceiling and floor.

The aim of the makeover was to make the space feel less intimidating for young patients and to take their minds off what is happening around them.

It was made possible thanks to a donation of more than £100,000 from Exeter businessman George Griffiths.

Jasmine Hughes, Paediatrics and Neonatology Cluster Manager at the RD&E said, the murals have helped make patients and families feel welcome in the hospital.

"Our intention was for our patients to feel at ease from the moment they arrive on Bramble Ward, and this is exactly what this project has achieved," she said.

"The jungle murals, sounds and 3D animals all contribute to a positive and playful experience as children and young people approach the department," she added.

Debbie Allen, Community Fundraiser for Royal Devon Hospitals Charity, thanked Mr Griffith for his donation and said it has already had aa huge impact on some of Devon's youngest patients.

"Hospital can be a scary place as an adult, let alone a child, so we hope the ward's fabulous new look will brings lots of smiles to lots of little faces during what can be a very unsettling time," she said.

She added the Royal Devon Hospitals Charity is raising money to create a dedicated space for young patients in the RD&E's new emergency department.