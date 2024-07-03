Play Brightcove video

Watch the night camera footage of the otter at Honeygar, in Somerset.

An otter has been spotted for the first time at a "wilded" site on the Somerset Levels that used to be intensively grazed farmland.

The animal was captured by a night-time camera at Honeygar in the Avalon Marshes.

In a post on Facebook, Somerset Wildlife Trust said it was "excellent news" for the 81-acre site, which used to be a dairy farm.

The trust wrote: "We've now been managing the site for over two years, and vital monitoring work has been undertaken to help us build up a better picture of some of the different species in the area.

"Hidden cameras are just one element of this — we've also installed cutting-edge bioacoustic sensors across Honeygar, which can identify birds, grasshoppers, and crickets by the sounds they make!"

What is Honeygar?

Honeygar is located between the Westhay Moor, Westhay Heath and Catcott nature reserves in the Avalon Marshes, one of the UK's largest and most important wetland areas.

It includes a 200-year-old farmhouse, and a collection of sheds and outbuildings.

Honeygar helps link the levels and moors to the Mendips, Bridgwater Bay and South Somerset.