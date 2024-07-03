A failure to call a mental health conference for a marine recruit who took his own life may have contributed to his death, an inquest in Exeter heard on Wednesday 3 July.

Connor Clark, 18, from Norfolk, was found dead on the railway line that ran alongside the Commando Training Centre in Lympstone, in June 2021.

A faulty CCTV camera was also highlighted by the coroner Philip Spinney, as he gave his conclusions today.

He said that, when Connor Clark presented himself to sick bay with a wound that he had made worse himself, a referral should have been made as an incident of self-harm.

Mr Spinney said this was a significant failure that probably contributed to his death.

On the night that Connor Clark left the camp, the night guards were two members short - with three on duty instead of five.

The camera, which covered the area of the fence where Connor had placed his bedding to climb, was said to sometimes malfunction.

The inquest heard that it was stationary between 2.20am and 3.50am, and focused on an area of grass.

The duvet was only confirmed when the CCTV was reviewed later that morning.

The coroner said he was aware that the CCTV system at the base is under review, and that it is set up to guard against intruders and not to stop people from leaving.

He said he did not consider it a significant factor towards the cause of Connor's death, but was critical of what happened when people realised he was missing.

He described the response as "inadequate" with "no effective coordinated approach", a lack of indication of where he may be.

However, he said that where Connor died was three kilometres away and a search may not have resulted in him being found.

Mr Spinney felt there was no need to place any further orders to prevent future deaths as he said he was aware that a number of policy changes had been made by the Ministry of Defence and that he knew that, Connor's death was still very much on their minds.