A warning has been issued to beachgoers after an 8ft sand hole was dug on a Cornish beach.

HM Coastguard was alerted to the hole on Tregirls Beach in Padstow on Saturday 29 June.

It had been dug by hand and measured approximately nine feet wide and eight feet deep.

On Sunday 30 June, it was filled in using a nearby farmer's telehandler, but Padstow Coastguard has since warned others of the dangers sand holes pose.

Issuing an update, HM Coastguard said: "Just to confirm that the hole has now been filled in. Thank you to Charlie Watson Smyth from Padstow Farm for making the area safe.

"The potential for it to cause injury to the unwary, or to collapse in on children exploring it should not be underestimated. Sand hole collapses can cause fatalities.

"Please do not dig holes like this on our (or any other) beaches, and fill in any small ones that your children dig before you leave.

"The fact that a telehandler is required to fill this particular one in speaks volumes about the danger it presents."