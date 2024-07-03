A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was stabbed to death in Wiltshire.

Wiltshire Police were called to an address in Easterton, near Devizes, shortly after 8pm on Tuesday 2 July following a report that a man had sustained stab wounds.

The man, who is aged in his 40s, died at the scene.

A woman in her 50s has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is being questioned.

Police remain at the scene of the incident while the investigation continues.

Officers believe both individuals were known to each other and are reassuring residents that they do not believe there is a wider risk to the public.

They are urging anyone with information to call 101 and quote log number 291 of July 2.