Senior Conservative politician Sir Robert Buckland has been the first West Country Tory to lose his seat.

Sir Robert, who has previously served in a number of roles in government, saw his 2019 majority of more than 6,000 votes completely wiped out.

Labour candidate Heidi Alexander received 21,676 votes, leaving her with a winning majority of 9,606.

It is an important win for the Labour Party this election. Swindon South is a bellwether seat, which means it typically votes the way the country does nationally.

A Labour win in Swindon South indicated that the party are likely on track to receive the keys of 10 Downing Street.

Sir Robert Buckland: 'I genuinely wish Labour's Heidi Alexander well'

In a gracious speech praising his successful opponent, Sir Robert Buckland thanked "the people of Swindon South" for their support in four elections.

"It was not to be for the fifth time", he said, but he added that he owes them a "debt of gratitude."

He went on to say: "I want to thank Heidi for her heartfelt words and I genuinely wish her well... I am glad on a personal level that she is able to serve once again."

He thanked the volunteers who counted the votes, saying they are who "we need to rely on for democracy to happen" and added "that's what's happened tonight".

Sir Robert also thanked his family for putting "aside their priorities" and his "incredible campaign team" who worked "day and night". "I owe them a huge debt of gratitude."

Heidi Alexander: 'We are going to put Swindon back on the map for the right reasons"

Celebrating her election to Parliament, Labour's Heidi Alexander said it is "the honour of my life to have been elected to represent my home town".

She added: "Together we are going to put Swindon back on the map for all the right reasons."

Ms Alexander also thanked volunteers, her supporters and her family.

Addressing her Conservative opponent, she said: "Robert, you've been a gentleman in this contest. You've been a hard-working servant for Swindon, a senior government minister, and an ardent campaigner on the issues closest to your heart.

"The political winds of change may be blowing tonight, but I hope your contributions to public life continue."

She concluded thanking those who voted for her.

Addressing those who did not, Ms Alexander added: "I am here for you. I will represent our whole community with dedication and humility. Swindon thank you for giving me the opportunity to serve, I won't let you down."

The full breakdown of votes in Swindon South:

Heidi Alexander, Labour - 21,676

Sir Robert Buckland, Conservative - 12,070

Catherine Kosidowski, Reform - 6,194

Rob Hebden, Green - 2,539

Matt McCabe, Liberal Democrat - 1,843

Martin Costello, Independent - 472

