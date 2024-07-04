General Election 2024: Latest live constituency results from the South West

Click above for an interactive map to see results across the region as they come in.

Zoom in to see your constituency.

Votes are being counted across the South West as the country elects the next government.

As results are declared through the night, the interactive map found on this article will be updated to show the picture right across the region.

Some of the key seats across the West Country

Bristol Central

This is a new seat that the Labour party is battling to keep hold of in the race agains the Greens.

Formerly known as Bristol West, Bristol Central was redrawn in 2023, and is being defended by Labour's Shadow Culture Secretary, Thangam Debbonaire.

The shadow culture secretary has one of Labour's largest majorities - but most polls are predicting a close defeat to the Greens.

North East Somerset and Hanham

This seat is one to watch because senior Conservative Jacob Rees-Mogg is having a re-match against his long-time rival, Labour's Dan Norris.

But this time, the seat has been redrawn and now Labour views North East Somerset and Hanham as a genuine target - with polls saying they may well be able to gain it.

Cheltenham

Defending this seat is the Justice Secretary and Conservative candidate Alex Chalk.

But his blue majority is wafer thin, with less than 1,000 votes separating Mr Chalk from the Liberal Democrats in 2019.

Now, the Lib Dems would like to paint Cheltenham orange come 4 July, and are re-running the election with former local councillor Max Wilkinson taking on Mr Chalk once more.

Plymouth Moor View

This constituency is seeing not only a clash of the parties, but conflict between two former military men.

The Conservatives' Johnny Mercer is the incumbent and has been since 2015. The Veterans' Minister has consistently pushed up his majority at each election since, most recently winning by a comfortable 12,897 votes.

But Labour has set it's sights on taking Mercer's seat and has matched the Conservatives' ex-Army captain with a former captain in the Royal Marines.

Click above for an interactive map to see how the regional political makeup looked ahead of the 2024 General Election.

Due to boundary changes, the data in the map is based on notional results - data complied to determine what results would have been if the new boundaries were in place at the 2019 election.

You can also follow live coverage led by Tom Bradby through the night on ITV1 or stream it on ITVX.