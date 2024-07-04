A large fire which destroyed a barn in Newquay is believed to have been started deliberately.

At the height of the blaze, 56 firefighters were called to the scene after almost 40 calls were made to 999 reporting the fire in the Treloggan area of Newquay.

It happened just after 7.30pm, with the fire spreading from the barn to nearby hedgerows.

Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was extinguished by 9.50pm and that crews would remain on site into the early hours to monitor and control any hotspots.

The service added that it suspected the cause of the fire was arson, and is urging anyone with information to get in touch with Devon and Cornwall Police.

Police at the scene of the fire on 3 July. Credit: BPM Media

A spokesperson for Cornwall Fire Service said: "At 19:33 Fire Control received the first of thirty-nine 999 calls reporting a large fire in the Treloggan area of Newquay.

"Two appliances were mobilised from Newquay along with a Station Manager. Due to the volume of calls and information being received from callers a third appliance was mobilised from Perranporth."On arrival crews were faced with a barn measuring approximately 20m x 30m fully involved in fire and spreading to neighbouring hedgerows, and requested a forth appliance which was mobilised from St Columb.

"An Incident Command Unit was mobilised from Launceston and Operational Support Unit from St Austell."Further calls for assistance were made by the Incident Commander and appliances were mobilised from St Dennis, Padstow and Tolvaddon, as well as an Environmental Protection Unit and Support Pump from Penzance."We currently have 56 firefighters on scene led by a Group Manager and two Station Managers. Good progress is being made in fighting the fire."The service issued an update just before 10pm, which reads: "Fire now extinguished. Incident scaling back and crews continuing to damp down.

"A crew will remain on scene into the early hours to monitor for and extinguish any hotspots."Arson is suspected. Anyone with any information should contact police quoting Log 805 of 03/07/24."