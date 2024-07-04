Play Brightcove video

Watch Marina Jenkins' interview with Eve Shears

A family from Plymouth has been left homeless after a fire destroyed their home earlier this week.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service were called to Luxmore Close in Leigham at around 9:15pm on Monday 1 July.

Eve Shears described the moment she realised her family home was on fire: "My son was in the front bedroom. He turned around and said ‘mum, there’s a fire in the garden’.

"I went running down the stairs to see how bad the fire was. When I opened the front door, I didn't realise how quickly it would just go up."

The house was destroyed in a fire on 1 July. Credit: ITV West Country

Neighbours helped to get Eve, her two sons and two of their four dogs to safety. Her husband and other son were not home at the time.

Eve said she was desperate to find her two other dogs, Midnight and Sasha: "We weren't sure where they were in the house.

"It wasn't safe to go back and so I just had to sit and watch everything unfold in front of my eyes."

Sadly, both dogs died as a result of the fire. Eve said: "I’ve had Midnight since he was four-weeks-old and he would’ve been 12 this year. He meant the world to me.

"Then we had Sasha. She was six and she was my support network. My best friend. Wherever I was, she was there too."

Eve's dogs, Midnight and Sasha, died as a result of the fire. Credit: Eve Shears

The fire service confirmed the blaze was accidental.

A service spokesperson said: "We were called to a house fire in Plymouth at 9.50pm on Monday 1 July. The fire spread across two floors and six appliances attended the scene.

"The main property was 100% damaged by fire and the cause of fire was accidental."

Devon and Cornwall Police were also called to the scene. A spokesperson said: "We attended to support our fire colleagues with a scene guard.

"A subsequent investigation has been carried out and confirmed that the fire is believed to have been caused by an electrical fault.

"There is no evidence of any crime being committed."

Eve says she cannot bring herself to return to the property. Credit: ITV West Country

Both Eve's home and the neighbouring home were deemed to be structurally unsafe. Both families have had to move elsewhere.

Clarion Housing Association have placed Eve's family in a nearby Travelodge until somewhere permanent can be found.

A friend of the neighbours, Zack Hayden, has set-up a fundraiser to help the family, and a member of Eve's extended family has also created a GoFundMe.

After the trauma of Monday night, Eve said: "We have had a lot of support. The fire service, ambulance crews and housing have been really good.

"We're together now as a family... at the moment I just want to sit back and process everything that's happened."