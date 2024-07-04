Play Brightcove video

Sam Blackledge reports on continued frustration for people in Brixham

Almost two months on from a bacteria outbreak in Brixham, people still living under restrictions say they are 'really angry' at the continued delays.Some people have this week been released from the 'boil water' notice - but almost 700 households are still waiting and having to avoid the tap water.

Carolyn Larner, who fell ill back May, said: "You think it's only going to go on for a few days, or maybe a week, that was the impression we were given. And it's just carried on.

"We actually went away for two days to a hotel so we could have a proper shower and relax and just drink normally."

Residents have been told they will not have to foot the bill for repairs to the network. Credit: ITV News

Carolyn and her husband were among hundreds of people who became unwell with what they suspect was cryptosporidiosis caused by a bacteria in the water system."We assumed it was a bug or something we had eaten," Carolyn said. "But it was one of the most horrific bugs we'd ever had. Then we emerged and spoke to other neighbours and we found out we'd all been ill around the same time."South West Water initially told a small number residents their tap water was safe to drink, then they said it wasn't.

They insisted things would be back to normal soon - but that was almost two months ago.

The restrictions have been lifted in some areas, but in Higher Brixham, where Carolyn lives, the waiting goes on."We get letters pushed through the door now and then, and they just say what they're doing" Carolyn said.

"They seem to be doing the same thing all the time, which obviously doesn't seem to be working. They say 'You're so patient' - but we're really not, we really are quite angry."

Carolyn says she would not drink the tap water even if the restrictions were lifted. Credit: ITV News

Carolyn says even if the restrictions are eased, she would not drink the tap water.

"I don't think anybody would trust South West Water," she said. "They told us it was safe to drink and they knew it wasn't safe to drink, and we drank it. And we don't know how long we drank it for."

The boil water notice has been lifted for 731 properties in the Summercombe and Chestnut Drive supply zone.

Houses in the Kingswear, Noss Marina, Hillhead Park and Raddicombe supply zones were given the all-clear last week.

It has been almost two months since the bacteria outbreak was made public. Credit: ITV News

David Harris, Incident Director at South West Water, said: “As 678 properties in the Higher Brixham, Southdown, Upton Manor and St Mary's supply zone are on a different part of the network, the boil water notice will remain in place for them.

"We are still working in that area to return the water to normal and we will continue to keep our customers up to date with our progress."

He said the network has been thoroughly cleaned and flushed, and 1.2km of new pipework has been laid.

Mr Harris added: "Throughout this incident and while working with the UK Health Security Agency, the regulator and other public health authorities, we have also sought the best advice from experts and scientists from across the world, as well as many UK-based experts to learn from their experiences.

"Today’s decision to lift the boil water notices for these properties was made in line with the principles agreed with public health partners, including the UK Health Security Agency and the local authority's Environmental Health department.

"While we cannot and will not underestimate the impact this has had on people, we are pleased to have now removed 15,368 people from boil water notices.

"We will continue to work around the clock to complete our ongoing work to ensure the water is safe to drink for the remaining customers on boil water notices.

"During this time we will continue to deliver bottled water direct to our customers, and through our three bottled water collection points. So far, we have given customers over 1.4 million bottles of water.

We are sorry for every customer who has been impacted by this incident and we thank them for their patience. We won’t stop until everyone has a clean and safe supply of drinking water, and we are confident we will be able to announce the further phases of lifting soon."Customers have also been told they will not have to foot the bill for repairs to the water network.