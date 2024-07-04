A former Devon and Cornwall Police Officer has been found guilty of gross misconduct after he allegedly strangled a detainee in hospital.

The force said on 4 June 2023, PC Paul Barratt allegedly assaulted a detainee in hospital while supervising them with another officer.

He received an Adult Police Caution for common assault by beating in August 2023, before resigning from the force in February 2024 while under investigation for gross misconduct.

During an Accelerated Misconduct Hearing on 19 June 2024, Acting Chief Constable Jim Coldwell concluded the officer would have been dismissed without notice had he still been serving.

His details were submitted to the College of Policing Barred List.

The force said it received a report about the incident in June 2023, and PC Barratt was arrested and later released on bail.

It said the former police constable admitted placing his hand around the throat of the detainee and effectively strangling him for a short-period of time, in a short pre-prepared statement given to the investigating officer in July 2023.

He accepted a caution for common assault by beating in August 2023 as a consequence, the force said.

However, the force said during the course of these proceedings, the former police constable said the content of his statement was untrue and that he had did not assault the detainee unlawfully.

He claimed those representing him coerced him into signing his admission and accepting the police caution, and that he was left with no other choice but to do so, the force said.

Following the hearing, Acting Chief Constable Jim Coldwell concluded that it was "more likely than not" that the event took place due to the available evidence, which includes a statement from another police officer.

He added that the officer's actions "departed severely" from the expected standards of behaviour.

"The unlawful use of violence by a police officer, either on or off duty, is entirely inconsistent with the expectation clearly held by the public in terms of how an officer should conduct themselves," Acting Chief Constable Jim Coldwell said.

“Assaulting the detainee in such a way as has been proven here, goes against everything the public, and indeed I would expect to occur in such circumstances, and such conduct has quite rightly been highlighted, challenged and fully investigated," he added.