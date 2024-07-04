Play Brightcove video

ITV News' Louisa Britton has been speaking to Debbie who has not been able to return home in 14 months.

A woman from Somerset whose home was damaged after torrential rain caused flash flooding in Queen Camel is still living in temporary accommodation more than a year on.

Debbie Symonds spent nine months in a B&B and is now renting nearby, but she says there is no indication of when she will be able to return home.

She told ITV News West Country: "It's been 14 months and nothing really has changed. The furniture was taken out a couple of weeks ago and put in storage.

"It's incredibly damp still and contaminated still from the black water. It's very sad to see it in a state like this so long down the line."

Torrential rain caused the flash flooding in Queen Camel last year - with dozens of homes and businesses having to be evacuated.

Debbie's house (on the right) was flooded after torrential rain Credit: James Farmer

Debbie says her insurance company, Policy Expert, has been dragging its feet - avoiding carrying out the repairs needed for her to move back in.

She said: "I was in the bed and breakfast for nine months, and it was extremely hard.

"It took a toll on my health and I'm still struggling now with high blood pressure, my mental health. This past year has been probably the worst year of my life."

A Policy Expert spokesperson said: “We apologies to Mrs Symonds for her experience, our priority at Policy Expert is settling policyholder claims quickly however in this instance given the unusual age and construction of the property, the claims process has taken longer than expected to resolve.

"However, we are now pleased to say that work is scheduled to begin on 8 July, we would also like to reassure Mrs Symonds that ahead of the work beginning both the property and contents will be cleaned and sanitised by a specialist company.

"We hope to have Mrs Symonds back in her home as soon as possible.”