Two men have been jailed for life for the murder of a Weston-super-Mare father-of-three.

Andrew Dymock, 33 and of Queens Avenue in Portishead, and Robert White, 37 and of no fixed address, attacked 43-year-old Dominc Wilson at a flat in Upper Church Road in the early hours of Monday 27 November last year.

Dymock and White had stolen the keys to the flat in a robbery earlier that night which they carried out with Kerry Miles, 39, and Zachery Stone, 26, both of Dickenson Road in Weston-super-Mare.

The pair then used the keys to access the flat where Dominic was staying and robbed him. During the 74 seconds they were in the flat, they fatally stabbed Dominic.

Dominic Wilson was fatally stabbed during the robbery. Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

All four men pleaded guilty to robbery.

Dymock and White were also charged with murder.

They were found guilty at Bristol Crown Court on Friday 28 June and were sentenced on Thursday 4 July. They will serve a minimum of 26 years.

They were also sentenced to five years and nine months and 10 years for the two robberies with these sentences to run concurrently.

Stone was sentenced to a three-year custodial sentence and Miles four years in prison.

In a statement following sentencing, Dominic's family said: "After what has been an extremely difficult nine months for our family, we would like to express our relief at the outcome of the trial.

Kerry Miles and Zachery Stone. Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

"We are grateful that the jury were able to reach the right decision and that they found both males guilty of attacking and then murdering Dominic in a place where he should have been able to feel safe.

"Nothing will bring Dominic back to his mum, his three children and his family.

"We have been torn apart by the events of that morning, but this result at least gives us some sense of justice and a sense of relief that these two men will be held accountable for their actions.

"Rest in Heavenly Peace Dominic."

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Simon Dewfall said: "These sentences reflect the seriousness of their offending which shockingly led to Dominic losing his life.

"My thoughts remain with Dominic's family as they continue to process the awful events of 27 November and I am pleased that justice has been served.

"This was a violent and utterly senseless attack. It's been a challenging investigation and I'd like to thank everyone involved for their efforts."