Footage shows the aftermath of a large rockfall at Seatown.

Another large cliff fall along the Jurassic coast in Dorset has been caught on camera.

The video was shot by Simon Miles at Seatown on Wednesday 26 June.

The incident comes after several cliff falls in the area, which have prompted a warning to stay away from the base and edge of the cliffs.

Simon Miles, who runs Lyme Bay RIB Charter, said: "It happened last Wednesday when we had a group of passengers out for a cruise on what was a beautiful afternoon.

"I stopped to show them the sights about a quarter of a mile out from the beach when it started to happen.

"You could see that section of cliff was much darker than the rest of it so it looked like some movement had already happened.

The landslip happened on 26 June. Credit: Lyme Bay RIB Charter

"We're taking people out along this stretch of coast all the time - there's been lots of cliff movement."

Dorset Council has previously warned that cliff falls become more common during spells of hot or cold weather.

Experts have warned that the risk of crumbling cliffs is made greater by fluctuating temperatures.

The changing conditions can make pre-existing cracks in the surface widen, making the cliffs more unstable.

This latest cliff collapse comes after a large rockfall at West Bay earlier this year, and a landslip at Hounstout, near Worth Matravers and Kingston.