Watch Jacquie Bird's report.

Wayne Rooney spoke of his determination to prove himself as a manager as he was formally unveiled by Plymouth Argyle on Thursday.

The former England captain was appointed by the Championship club in May.

The 38-year-old was sacked by Birmingham in January just 83 days into a tenure in which he oversaw nine defeats in 15 games.

Birmingham had been sixth in the Championship at the time of Rooney’s appointment but they ended the campaign getting relegated.

Rooney told reporters at a press conference: “You always have to prove yourself. I think that’s what I had for 20 years as a player and, as a coach, wherever you are, whatever job you’re in, you have to prove yourself. That’s normal, that’s a pressure which comes with the job.

'The Monaco of England': How the former England star tried to persuade his wife Colleen to make the move to Plymouth

“And of course, when you go into jobs, you leave yourself open. If you don’t get results, then obviously there’s consequences to that, which was the case at Birmingham.

“But now I’m here, I’m ready. I’m excited.

“I took a lot of time to reflect on what happened at Birmingham. Sometimes things happen for a reason. The good thing which came out of it means that I’m here now, and I’m here to go and be successful. I really believe in that.

“I’m a confident person and I back myself to do that. I’m just looking forward to getting started.”

Rooney succeeds Ian Foster, who was sacked in April with the Pilgrims in relegation danger.

Speaking to press on 4 July, Rooney said he tried to encourage his wife, Coleen Rooney, to move to the Devon city, by 'selling it to her' as 'the Monaco of England'.

"She didn't really quite believe me", he added.

He said he has already been spotted by members of the public while he's been out and about in the city, including at a supermarket.

"It was a self-checkout so there was no bags, so I was walking out with all this shopping in my hands and people were asking for pictures.

"I'm sure there will be a few pictures around of me walking around looking like I've just stolen a load of stuff from Morrisons".