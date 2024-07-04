The exit poll is out and it is damning for Conservative candidates right across the West Country.

The predictions suggest the 2024 General Election could see the lowest number of seats for the Tories in the party's history.

It also predicts big wins for the Liberal Democrats, as well as a thumping majority of 170 for the Labour Party.

This is, of course, all just a prediction based on polling of voters throughout the day.

But senior members of all parties have already been reacting to the news - with a former Justice Secretary asking "what now for the Conservative Party?"

Here is the latest from across the South West as we wait for results throughout the night.

Volunteers count votes throughout the night in Bristol.

Sir Robert Buckland: "The road is going to be a very long one"

The Conservative candidate for Swindon South spoke to ITV News shortly after the exit poll was first revealed.

Sir Robert Buckland, who has served in a number of government roles including Justice Secretary and Welsh Secretary spoke of preparing for "the most horrible of defeats."

"I was in the 1997 election as a candidate," he said.

"I know what it feels like and you have to brace yourself for the most horrible of defeats. And it's a defeat that will take a long time for the Conservative Party to recover from and the question is 'what now for the Conservative Party?'

"If we come to some glib solutions that seem to suggest we should veer even more to the right and become a party of protest and incoherent anger that would be a huge mistake because it seems to me now the challenge now is generational.

"What are we saying to younger people who want to own their own home? Have a stake in our society, not enough."

Play Brightcove video

Sir Robert Buckland, incumbent candidate for Swindon South, speaks to ITV News

Looking to the future, Sir Buckland said his party faces a "long" and "tough" road ahead to win back the public's support.

He said: "We need to start focussing on the new generation of voters who we need to vote for us in order to get back into government.

"The road is going to be a very long one. It's going to be a tough one. I'm worried if we rush this process we'll jump to the wrong conclusions and make the same mistakes we did after 1997."

More updates to follow...