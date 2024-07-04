A young cancer survivor from Bristol has completed a sailing adventure.

Izzy Maciver was diagnosed with a soft tissue tumour at the age of six.

After undergoing radiotherapy, breath therapy, surgery and chemotherapy, she set sail with the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust from the Isle of Wight.

Izzy said: “I didn’t really want to talk about it very much. It’s done, it’s over with, it’s happened, I’m better now and I’m not going to talk about it. I’m not going to deal with the idea of the after-effects, and I’m just going to live without the idea of it.

“It’s something you can’t talk about with other people, because it’s either too depressing, or you’re taking it too lightly or other people don’t know how to respond, because it’s a hard thing to deal with. You have more problems if you discuss it with other people.

“Being on the boat, it’s like you’re in a different world." Credit: Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust

“I was a lot quieter, but now I’ve been on these trips, I’ve been able to speak more about it with other people. Suddenly, I’m not the only one.”

The Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust takes young people aged 18-24 on sailing and outdoor adventures to inspire them to believe in a brighter future living through and beyond cancer.

Reflecting on her mental wellbeing and the importance of support after treatment, Izzy added: “I struggle a lot with mental health issues. I have depression, but with other people, you have that sense of closeness and a lot of the stress that you’ve built up over the years is released.

“Being on the boat, it’s like you’re in a different world. You’re no longer in the real world, but a little world in a boat with the rest of your crew and the other boats. You can just relax. The world slows down for you.

The Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust takes young people aged 18-24 on sailing and outdoor adventures. Credit: Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust

“I don’t have to be me for a bit. I can be whoever I want to be.”

Founder and Patron of the charity, Dame Ellen MacArthur, said: “We see it time and time again. Young people arrive anxious and isolated. But they leave feeling part of something, accepted, independent, and optimistic.

“We are only able to support as many young people as we do thanks to the players of People’s Postcode Lottery. Because of them, thousands of young lives have been transformed after cancer through life-changing sailing and outdoor activity adventures.

“This summer we will welcome hundreds of young people from right across the UK who need post-treatment support. We will be there for them and they will believe in a brighter future.”

The Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust is there for anyone looking for support, no matter how long off treatment they are. Visit ellenmacarthurcancertrust.org or follow @emctrust on social media.