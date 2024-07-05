A Bristol MP has been appointed Chief Secretary to the Treasury in the new Labour government.

Born in Bristol, Darren Jones grew up in Lawrence Weston, before going on to be elected Member of Parliament for Bristol North West in 2017.

He was re-elected to the seat overnight, winning with a majority of more than 15,000 votes.

The 37-year-old has now been called up by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to work as second-in-command under Chancellor Rachel Reeves.

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda in every episode…