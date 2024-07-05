General Election 2024: Green co-leader Carla Denyer wins Bristol Central

Green Party Co-Leader Carla Denyer has been elected to Parliament in Bristol Central - unseating Labour's Shadow Culture Secretary, Thangam Debbonaire.

The race was thought to be closely fought, with Ms Debbonaire winning a majority of almost 30,000 votes in the former seat of Bristol West in 2019.

But Ms Denyer comfortably won, with a majority of 10,407.

May's local elections were a precursor of what was to come for Labour, with the Greens winning ever ward that made up the Bristol Central seat.

Carla Denyer, co-leader of the Greens and candidate for Bristol Central, told ITV News in the run up to Thursday 4 July, “it will be Labour in Number 10” but stressed the importance of Green MPs who can “hold them to account”.

Ms Denyer said: "Bristol, you made history today. Together we did it, we elected our city’s first MP.

" I want to say a huge thank you to everyone that voted green, I’m incredibly grateful for the trust you put in me.

"To everyone who gave your vote to someone else this time, I’m here for you - ready to listen to you and work hard for you.

"Thank you to those who have been part of this journey throughout. Thank you to Thangam, for your nine years as a brilliant constituency MP. I will do my very best to help the people of Bristol central as well as you have done.

"This incredible city has long had my heart. The warmth and the positivity I have received during this campaign has been truly humbling.

"I feel so privileged to have this opportunity to serve you and ensure the real hope that inspired so many people to vote green, is represented in Parliament.

"I can’t wait to get started, thank you."

Ms Debbonaire said: "First of all I’d like to say congratulations to Carla. Representing Bristol is an incredible honour and I know you will work very hard for it and people that have put their trust in you, will come to see what a great job you are about to do.

"Across the country, people have voted for a labour government and I couldn’t be prouder of my part in seeing that happen.

"14 long years of chaos and division have finally come to an end. With a Labour government, you’re going to get investment in renewable energy, bring down hospital waiting times, we are going to put more teachers back in our schools where they need to be and I couldn’t be prouder of the fact that creativity will be put back into the heart of every child’s education. "We fought and campaigned honestly, decently, and with so much joy and love.

"I look forward to seeing Keir Starmer in Number 10, which is an amazing thing where we think where we’ve come from. To see Keir Starrmer and a Labour government, which is what people in Bristol Central told me they really wanted to see a change in government and now we’ve got one.

"I know you’ll put your trust in them and you will challenge them but I know that they’re ready to serve you. Thank you."