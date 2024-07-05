The Liberal Democrats have triumphed in Honiton and Sidmouth, the only West Country constituency where two incumbent MPs went head to head.

Richard Foord has beaten Conservative candidate Simon Jupp by 6,700 votes, in an unusual arrangement that only featured in a handful of seats right across the UK.

Constituencies boundary changes meant the pair, who were both sitting MPs before Parliament was dissolved, both had their existing seats abolished, leading to them to compete for the same new spot.

Reacting to the win, Richard Foord: "What I’ve been hearing, while campaigning over the last six weeks is that people do not expect miracles from their politicians, but they do expect a certain level of values and standards that they’ve not seen universally at Westminster in recent months and years.

"What I'm seeking to do in the next Parliament is to represent people as they expect a representative to represent them. I expect to try and uphold those values and standards that some people feel haven’t been present in this Parliament.

"I’d finally like to say an enormous thank you to the voters of Honiton and Sidmouth, I will work very hard for all of you regardless of whether you supported me or not. I promise I will do my damnest to gain your trust in the coming years."

Speaking to ITV News after results were in, Simon Jupp said: "I had a good response on the doorstep but it just wasn’t enough at the end of the day.

"It’s been a very difficult campaign for all sorts of reasons, but I’ve worked really hard, my team have worked really hard.

Conservative candidate Simon Jupp was an MP before the election was called, but has not been re-elected.

"I’m very disappointed by this result and I think the national picture is something I couldn’t overcome this evening.

"I’ve done a lot for this part of Devon, I’ve really enjoyed being a member of parliament, and I’ll say cheerio for now.

"I couldn’t flow against that tide."

When asked about his plans for the future, Mr Jupp said: "That’s for me to know and you to find out."

Mr Foord said afterwards: "It’s a huge honour to be the first MP for the new constituency of Honiton and Sidmouth.

"The Lib Dems have attracted political support from across the political spectrum. I do intend to represent people regardless of whether they voted for me or not.

"The majority of people [in this constituency] were in my previous constituency and I have thoroughly enjoyed being their voice in parliament for the last two years.

"It’s remarkable to see the west country turning gold again. We’re going to do our damnedest to make sure people in Devon and the broader West Country have their voice projected into the heart of power in Westminster.

He told ITV News his number one priority is community health.

The Honiton and Sidmouth seat

Honiton and Sidmouth is a result of the 2023 boundary changes.

This seat includes Axminster, Honiton and Seaton, which has been taken from the former seat of Tiverton and Honiton, which has been abolished.

It also now covers Ottery St Mary and Sidmouth, which used to make up part of the former seat of East Devon.

Simon Jupp has previously represented East Devon and received a majority of 6,708 at the last election. That seat dates back to 1868 and has never not elected a Conservative MP.

Richard Foord was elected to Parliament to represent Tiverton and Honiton in a by-election in 2022, on a majority of 6,144.

Full results for Honiton and Sidmouth: